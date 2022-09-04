Tanner McKee recaps his 300-yard performance in Stanford's season-opener vs. Colgate

Inside ND Sports

Notre Dame threw waves of defenders at an offense that led the nation in points and yards per game in 2021. On a critical 95-yard, 14-play drive that chewed up 7:06, first-year Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman finally on Saturday night saw a team he talked about, tried to construct the past nine months, and believed he’d see in the storied Horseshoe …. The Buckeyes (1-0) made better halftime adjustments, but more telling — were the more physical team when it mattered.