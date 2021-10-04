Tanner McKee is the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week after leading Stanford to upset over No. 3 Oregon
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Tanner McKee helped lead Stanford football to a 31-24 overtime upset win over No. 3 Oregon, earning him Freshman of the Week, presented by Nextiva, honors for Week 5. McKee completed 20 of 34 attempts for 230 yards. He passed for three touchdowns, including game-winner, a 14-yard strike to John Humphreys. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.