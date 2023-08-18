Tanner McKee is the latest rookie QB to light up the preseason

It’s been an impressive early preseason for the rookie quarterback class. Several rookie QBs have looked very good in the exhibition season, from No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson of the Colts to Raiders fourth-rounder Aidan O’Connell and beyond, a lot of rookie passers have played well in preseason.

The latest to join the list is Philadelphia’s Tanner McKee. The Eagles sixth-round pick from Stanford looked great in Thursday night’s 18-18 tie with the Cleveland Browns. McKee was poised and accurate in completing 10 of his 18 passes, netting 147 yards and a touchdown. He led the Eagles on both their scoring drives and (largely) successfully avoided an impactful Browns pass rush throughout the second half of the game.

McKee had some positive moments in the Eagles’ exhibition opener, too. On Thursday night, he definitively outplayed Marcus Mariota, who started the game for Philadelphia.

McKee’s rookie counterpart on the Browns, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, also had a nice night to keep his own impressive preseason progressing.

