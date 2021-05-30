Tanner Groves among the top transfers in the country

The Oklahoma Sooners lost their fair share of players to the NBA draft and the transfer portal following the retirement of head coach Lon Kruger. The Sooners’ brass had to move quickly as they secured Porter Moser as the new man in charge.

One of the first steps for the new head coach was trying to field a competitive team through the transfer portal. One of his top targets came from Eastern Washington with Tanner Groves. The 6’9″ forward saw his most playing time this past season with an average of 27 minutes per game. He can be the replacement for Brady Manek, who decided to move on from Oklahoma after four seasons in Norman.

According to ESPN, Groves is the No. 39 transfer on their top 100 list (subscription required).

The Big Sky Player of the Year, Groves put up 35 points against Kansas in the first round of the NCAA tournament. He averaged 17.2 points and 8.0 rebounds this season and had a host of big-time programs pursuing him before settling on Porter Moser and the Sooners.

Tanner will join his brother Jacob on the Oklahoma roster after both transferred from Eastern Washington. The expectations for the team will likely be low to begin the 2021-22 season but Moser could have a trick up his sleeve to return OU to their former glory on the hardwood.

