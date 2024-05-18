Advertisement

Tanner Gore grabs lead as low scores dot Blue Hills CC in AdventHealth golf tourney

the kansas city star
·3 min read

Several golfers went low on Saturday in the third round of AdventHealth Championship golf tournament at Blue Hills Country Club.

Tanner Gore was one of those players. Gore shot a 5-under 67 and grabbed the lead at the Korn Ferry tour’s stop in KC, heading into Sunday’s final round.

That was good for a 2-stroke lead: Gore stood at 16-under-par 200, while. Kyle Westmoreland, who carded a 4-under 68 on Saturday, was alone in second place at 14-under par.

Blue Valley North graduate Harry Higgs was also right in the mix at 13-under. Higgs shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to follow up his 5-under 67 from Friday. Higgs was among 10 players tied for third place, 3 strokes behind Gore.

Among a bevy of players tied for 13th at 12-under were Van Holmgren, Brandon Harkins and Etienne Papineau, who each shot 8-under 64s on Saturday to get in the mix with low rounds of the day.

Saturday, in Kansas City; at Blue Hills Country Club

Third round, par 72

(-16)

Tanner Gore...68-65-67—200

(-14)

Kyle Westmoreland...68-66-68—202

(-13)

Quade Cummins...69-66-68—203

Cooper Dossey...66-69-68—203

Jorge Fernandez-Valdes...67-71-65—203

Harry Higgs...71-67-65—203

Brendon Jelley...71-65-67—203

S.Y. Noh...67-66-70—203

Jeff Overton...64-69-70—203

Daniel Summerhays...67-71-65—203

Braden Thornberry...69-69-65—203

Vince Whaley...65-72-66—203

(-12)

Brandon Crick...71-68-65—204

Taylor Dickson...71-66-67—204

Alistair Docherty...65-66-73—204

Zecheng Dou...69-67-68—204

Brandon Harkins...70-70-64—204

Van Holmgren...72-68-64—204

RJ Manke...69-68-67—204

Etienne Papineau...69-71-64—204

Trent Phillips...71-65-68—204

(-11)

Zach Bauchou...68-69-68—205

Sam Bennett...73-65-67—205

Chandler Blanchet...70-67-68—205

Ryan Gerard...66-66-73—205

Noah Goodwin...67-69-69—205

Augusto Nunez...71-68-66—205

(-10)

Fred Biondi...69-71-66—206

Ryan Blaum...67-69-70—206

Steven Fisk...71-68-67—206

Carter Jenkins...67-67-72—206

Chris Naegel...71-66-69—206

Garett Reband...69-68-69—206

Doc Redman...70-67-69—206

Seth Reeves...69-69-68—206

Kevin Roy...71-68-67—206

Jacob Solomon...68-69-69—206

Dalton Ward...69-69-68—206

(-9)

Jonathan Byrd...68-69-70—207

Ricky Castillo...69-69-69—207

Cristobal Del Solar...69-69-69—207

Spencer Levin...71-69-67—207

Jamie Lovemark...69-69-69—207

Matt McCarty...70-65-72—207

William Mouw...69-69-69—207

(-8)

Joshua Creel...69-68-71—208

Thomas Rosenmueller...74-66-68—208

Ross Steelman...68-72-68—208

Danny Walker...72-68-68—208

Sudarshan Yellamaraju...71-67-70—208

(-7)

Yi Cao...68-69-72—209

Davis Chatfield...70-68-71—209

Bo Hoag...71-69-69—209

Connor Howe...73-65-71—209

Jeffrey Kang...69-71-69—209

Russell Knox...71-69-69—209

Rick Lamb...68-68-73—209

Aldrich Potgieter...72-65-72—209

(-6)

Paul Haley II...68-68-74—210

Grant Hirschman...72-68-70—210

Nelson Lautaro Ledesma...73-66-71—210

Jeremy Paul...68-70-72—210

Griffin Wood...64-74-72—210

(-5)

Emilio Gonzalez...69-69-73—211

KK Limbhasut...70-69-72—211

Kevin Velo...68-70-73—211

Joe Weiler...67-72-72—211

(-4)

Wil Bateman...69-67-76—212

Brian Campbell...69-71-72—212

Trevor Cone...70-69-73—212

Joey Garber...72-68-72—212

Mitchell Meissner...69-68-75—212

Kaito Onishi...68-70-74—212

Rob Oppenheim...71-68-73—212

Austin Smotherman...70-70-72—212

Robert Streb...69-71-72—212

(-3)

Tommy Gainey...69-71-73—213

John VanDerLaan...69-71-73—213

(-2)

Kyle Jones...68-72-74—214

(Even)

Brian Stuard...70-69-77—216