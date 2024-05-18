Tanner Gore grabs lead as low scores dot Blue Hills CC in AdventHealth golf tourney
Several golfers went low on Saturday in the third round of AdventHealth Championship golf tournament at Blue Hills Country Club.
Tanner Gore was one of those players. Gore shot a 5-under 67 and grabbed the lead at the Korn Ferry tour’s stop in KC, heading into Sunday’s final round.
That was good for a 2-stroke lead: Gore stood at 16-under-par 200, while. Kyle Westmoreland, who carded a 4-under 68 on Saturday, was alone in second place at 14-under par.
Blue Valley North graduate Harry Higgs was also right in the mix at 13-under. Higgs shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to follow up his 5-under 67 from Friday. Higgs was among 10 players tied for third place, 3 strokes behind Gore.
Among a bevy of players tied for 13th at 12-under were Van Holmgren, Brandon Harkins and Etienne Papineau, who each shot 8-under 64s on Saturday to get in the mix with low rounds of the day.
Saturday, in Kansas City; at Blue Hills Country Club
Third round, par 72
(-16)
Tanner Gore...68-65-67—200
(-14)
Kyle Westmoreland...68-66-68—202
(-13)
Quade Cummins...69-66-68—203
Cooper Dossey...66-69-68—203
Jorge Fernandez-Valdes...67-71-65—203
Harry Higgs...71-67-65—203
Brendon Jelley...71-65-67—203
S.Y. Noh...67-66-70—203
Jeff Overton...64-69-70—203
Daniel Summerhays...67-71-65—203
Braden Thornberry...69-69-65—203
Vince Whaley...65-72-66—203
(-12)
Brandon Crick...71-68-65—204
Taylor Dickson...71-66-67—204
Alistair Docherty...65-66-73—204
Zecheng Dou...69-67-68—204
Brandon Harkins...70-70-64—204
Van Holmgren...72-68-64—204
RJ Manke...69-68-67—204
Etienne Papineau...69-71-64—204
Trent Phillips...71-65-68—204
(-11)
Zach Bauchou...68-69-68—205
Sam Bennett...73-65-67—205
Chandler Blanchet...70-67-68—205
Ryan Gerard...66-66-73—205
Noah Goodwin...67-69-69—205
Augusto Nunez...71-68-66—205
(-10)
Fred Biondi...69-71-66—206
Ryan Blaum...67-69-70—206
Steven Fisk...71-68-67—206
Carter Jenkins...67-67-72—206
Chris Naegel...71-66-69—206
Garett Reband...69-68-69—206
Doc Redman...70-67-69—206
Seth Reeves...69-69-68—206
Kevin Roy...71-68-67—206
Jacob Solomon...68-69-69—206
Dalton Ward...69-69-68—206
(-9)
Jonathan Byrd...68-69-70—207
Ricky Castillo...69-69-69—207
Cristobal Del Solar...69-69-69—207
Spencer Levin...71-69-67—207
Jamie Lovemark...69-69-69—207
Matt McCarty...70-65-72—207
William Mouw...69-69-69—207
(-8)
Joshua Creel...69-68-71—208
Thomas Rosenmueller...74-66-68—208
Ross Steelman...68-72-68—208
Danny Walker...72-68-68—208
Sudarshan Yellamaraju...71-67-70—208
(-7)
Yi Cao...68-69-72—209
Davis Chatfield...70-68-71—209
Bo Hoag...71-69-69—209
Connor Howe...73-65-71—209
Jeffrey Kang...69-71-69—209
Russell Knox...71-69-69—209
Rick Lamb...68-68-73—209
Aldrich Potgieter...72-65-72—209
(-6)
Paul Haley II...68-68-74—210
Grant Hirschman...72-68-70—210
Nelson Lautaro Ledesma...73-66-71—210
Jeremy Paul...68-70-72—210
Griffin Wood...64-74-72—210
(-5)
Emilio Gonzalez...69-69-73—211
KK Limbhasut...70-69-72—211
Kevin Velo...68-70-73—211
Joe Weiler...67-72-72—211
(-4)
Wil Bateman...69-67-76—212
Brian Campbell...69-71-72—212
Trevor Cone...70-69-73—212
Joey Garber...72-68-72—212
Mitchell Meissner...69-68-75—212
Kaito Onishi...68-70-74—212
Rob Oppenheim...71-68-73—212
Austin Smotherman...70-70-72—212
Robert Streb...69-71-72—212
(-3)
Tommy Gainey...69-71-73—213
John VanDerLaan...69-71-73—213
(-2)
Kyle Jones...68-72-74—214
(Even)
Brian Stuard...70-69-77—216