Tanking for Trevor Worked - will the Jaguars?









Shad Khan bought the Jaguars in January of 2012. Since that time, only two teams have won fewer than 50 regular season games. The Browns have won only 44… but they had an 0-16 season preceded by a 1-15 season. But there is a team that hasn’t even won 40 games since 2012 — the Jaguars, who are 39-105. Fewest wins and most losses is not something you want to be known for.

Since that time, the Jaguars have made nine picks in the top-10 of the draft, the most in the NFL.

In 2020, oddsmakers set a very low 4.5 win total on the Jaguars. As bad as this team had been, they had won at least five games in three straight years. Some were betting the over on such a low 4.5 win total. Instead, I bet the Jaguars to lose the most games of any team at +275 odds.

I couldn’t believe what I saw when the opening whistle blew for the first game of the COVID season.

The Colts took a lead early, but the Jaguars continued to throw punches with Indianapolis. Gardner Minshew completed 19-of-20 passes for 8.7 YPA and three touchdowns as the Jaguars pulled off the upset in Week 1. The Colts dominated the game, whether looking at a 27-17 edge in first downs or a 5-2 edge in trips to the red zone, or the fact the Colts didn’t punt the ball once.

The very next week, the Jaguars trailed the Titans 24-10 in the third quarter, but rallied to tie the game at 30 with seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter before losing 33-30.

Jacksonville lost that game, and lost every game they played for the rest of the season. That Week 1 victory was their only win. Fortunately. Now the franchise gets a fresh start, a reboot, a No. 1 overall pick quarterback, and a new head coach.

Since 2010, there have been just three other teams that have a new coach and the No. 1 overall pick for a quarterback at the same time: 2019 Cardinals (Kliff Kingsbury & Kyler Murray), 2012 Colts (Chuck Pagano & Andrew Luck), and 2011 Panthers (Ron Rivera & Cam Newton). 2021 will add the Jaguars with Urban Meyer & Trevor Lawrence.

Story continues

I don't know if this quarterback battle between Lawrence and Gardner Minshew is real or just for show. But what I do know is Minshew is absolutely better than what most people think of him.

Minshew showed improvement from his rookie year in terms of consistency downfield. Minshew spiked on efficiency in the 25-30 yard range in 2019, and while that regressed some, he was far more consistent in the 5-20 yard range in 2020. He took strides in delivering a more accurate ball when clean, but also when he was pressured. His on-target rate improved from 56% when pressured in 2019 to 68% in 2020.

He was also solid when the defense blitzed. He was substantially better at diagnosing and delivering an accurate ball compared to his rookie season. His on-target rate improved from 66% in 2019 to 76% in 2020, with his EPA skyrocketing from 0.07 to 0.22.

Lastly, Minshew showed tremendous improvement on third downs as well, from accuracy (63% in 2019 to 76% in 2020) to first down conversion rate (32% in 2019 to 45% in 2020) to EPA/att.

Minshew also showed tremendous improvement in completion percentage over expectation (CPOE), which uses player tracking data such as receiver separation from the nearest defender, where the receiver is on the field, and the separation the passer had at time of throw from the nearest pass rusher to determine probability of completion.

In 2019, he ranked 38th (second-worst) in the NFL, with a completion percentage 5.2% below expectation. Only David Blough was worse. In 2020, Minshew ranked eighth, with a completion percentage 2.9% above expectation.

Minshew also showed dramatic improvement in Air Yards to the Sticks, which measures the Air Yards ahead or behind the first down marker on all attempts for a passer. The metric indicates if the passer is attempting his passes past the first down marker, or if he is relying on his skill position players to make yards after catch. In 2019, Minshew ranked 29th of 39 quarterbacks. In 2020, Minshew ranked 16th of 41.

I think there is more to Minshew than what we’ve seen so far in the NFL. Time will tell if he actually can have a career beyond a backup QB, but think about his context for a bit:

He’s played on the worst team in the NFL over the last two years with poor talent and poor coaching. He was a sixth-round rookie in 2019, was buried on the depth chart most of the offseason, and got third string reps. But he was inserted Week 1 after Nick Foles broke his clavicle and that was how his career started. His second year in the NFL was a COVID offseason spent learning a new offense from Jay Gruden via Zoom meetings.

Two far less than ideal seasons with two playcallers who are no longer calling plays anywhere on any level – I think the production we saw from Minshew is well worth a look from a team with better coaching and better strategies.

The Jaguars are in a great place with Lawrence and can look forward to what could be a promising career. Hopefully he’ll get solid protection from his offensive line. After ranking 18th in cap space devoted to the offensive line in 2019, the Jaguars have the most expensive offensive line in 2021. Guard Andrew Norwell is the most expensive player on the Jaguars roster based on 2021 cap hit. Left tackle Cam Robinson, who was franchise tagged after being with the Jaguars on his rookie deal, is their second-most expensive player. Center Brandon Linder is fifth-most expensive and guard A.J. Cann is sixth-most expensive.

It sounds like a good thing to have the most expensive offensive line in front of Lawrence, but the fact is, this is the exact same line that Minshew, Mike Glennon, and Jake Luton had in front of them. They are one of just a handful of teams that is bringing back the same exact offensive line from 2020. As we know, that offensive line was below average in both pass blocking and run blocking. Now they’re the most expensive line in the NFL.

To put it in perspective: the Cleveland Browns have the second most expensive offensive line in 2021, one spot below the Jaguars. Like the Jaguars, the Browns bring back all five starters from 2020. But the Browns line ranked first in run blocking and first in pass blocking in 2020. The Jaguars ranked 25th and 19th, respectively.

I also wasn’t overly thrilled by the Jaguars drafting running back Travis Etienne in the first round of the 221 draft. Does Etienne make the offense better? Of course. But could the Jaguars have done something even more impactful with that pick? Of course.

The Jaguars struck gold last year. They found an undrafted 21-year-old running back in James Robinson who outplayed their prior first-round running back (Leonard Fournette) and gained the most scrimmage yards of ANY UNDRAFTED ROOKIE in NFL history. Instead of rejoicing...they went out and drafted another first-round round running back four month later.

They also went out and signed Carlos Hyde in free agency. Their stated plan is to use Robinson and Hyde as a “1-2 punch” with Etienne as a third-down back. Etienne was taking most of his snaps as a wide receiver in rookie mini-camp. If they convert Etienne into a receiver or throw him the ball on early down passes, I’m more OK with that usage. They certainly are likely to use Etienne on early downs in some capacity – there’s no way they could justify a first-round pick on him otherwise. But after Robinson’s insanely good season, limited by Gruden’s playcalling, it seemed excessive to invest so much into the backfield.

Taking over the playcalling will be former Lions OC Darrell Bevell. I’m interested to see how much he changes his style based on how Urban Meyer wants to run the offense. If you want to read more about Bevell, I highly encourage you to check out the Lions chapter because I wrote extensively about his playcalling.

A key takeaway: the Lions were a great first quarter team due to Bevell’s scripting. They were shockingly good on the scoreboard and in play-by-play data. But after the script wore off, Bevell’s play calls were not nearly as good. A small snippet of the analysis from the Lions chapter:

First quarter passes: 0.18 EPA/att, 51% success, 7.8 YPA

Rest of game passes: 0.01 EPA/att, 47% success, 7.5 YPA

First quarter rushes: 0.02 EPA/att, 57% success, 5.0 YPC

Rest of game rushes: -0.11 EPA/att, 47% success, 3.7 YPC

The Lions were a great “bet-on” team in the first quarter and a great “bet-against” team in-game after the first quarter over the past two years.

In terms of Meyer, one thing is certain — he’s likely to have a long leash. As bad as the Jaguars have been since he took over, Khan has given all his coaches ample time at the helm. Doug Marrone got four full years. Gus Bradley was in his fourth year before being fired in-season. Jack Del Rio was in his fourth year before being fired-in season. The only coach who didn’t get the four-year treatment was Mike Mularkey, who went 2-14 and was fired after one season. That’s not happening with Meyer. My prediction is the only way Meyer is done before four years is if he himself wants out. Otherwise, he’ll be the Jaguars head coach at least as long as Trevor Lawrence is in his rookie deal, if not longer.

The Jaguars’ 2021 schedule is the fourth-easiest based on opponent win totals. They play the 21st toughest schedule of defenses and 14th toughest schedule of offenses. They spent a lot in free agency to reconstruct their defense. Their offense will look completely new. Prior to their Week 7 bye, they play the second easiest schedule in the NFL. It gets tougher in the mid-point, but from Week 12 onward, they play multiple teams in transition like the Falcons, Jets and Texans. It’s been a long time since I could say this, but I am legitimately excited to watch their on-field product in 2021 and hope the Jaguars can bring their fans some success that they so desperately deserve. This team sits at a win total of 6.5 over +100 at PointsBet and are +600 to win the AFC South.

Stay tuned over the next eight weeks as we preview all 32 teams with daily articles and videos right here at the preview hub. For complete team chapters featuring dozens of visualizations and 462 pages, pick up a copy of Warren Sharp’s new ‘2021 Football Preview’ book.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.