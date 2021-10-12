Tanking Rankings heading into Week 6 of the NFL season

Who's No. 1?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Thanks for Tankathon.com, we are beginning to get a decent idea of what teams could be heading toward the first pick of the 2022 NFL draft. It is no secret the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions are off to a fast start toward the No. 1 pick, thanks to their awful start in 2021. Oh, your eyes are not deceiving you, if things finish the way the first quarter did, the Philadelphia Eagles would have 3 picks in the Top 10.

With that said, let’s take a look at the opening NFL Tanking Rankings of 2021…

16. Kansas City Chiefs (2-3, Strength of Schedule: .612)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Hard to believe a team that has been in the last two Super Bowls is currently ensconced in the tanking rankings—but here we are. One can be sure Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and others are going to want off this list.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3, Strength of Schedule: .588)

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Just when things started to go well for the Steelers, they find out Juju Smith-Schuster is done for the season with shoulder surgery.

14. Minnesota Vikings (2-3, Strength of Schedule: .588)

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings barely beat the Lions. There are those who still believe in the Purple People. But it is beginning to feel as if they may have a home on this list as opposed to being considered true contenders.

13. Washington Football Team (2-3, Strength of Schedule: .565)

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, we know Ryan Fitzpatrick is injured. However the exacta of the Harvard guy and Taylor Heinicke is going to have Washington thinking QB in the next draft.

12. New York Jets from Seattle Seahawks (2-3, Strength of Schedule: .506)

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Bet the New York Jets never thought this pick would end up as a top-12 selection at any point in 2021. With Russell Wilson out for what looks like a month, who knows— the Jamal Adams trade could pay big dividends for Gang Green.

Story continues

11. Miami Dolphins from San Francisco 49ers (2-3, Strength of Schedule: .506)

USAT

The Fish will be thrilled they have the 49ers’ pick, especially since they dealt their own selection. Both are heading in the direction of top 10 as the teams involved are all playing poorly.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (2-3, Strength of Schedule: .482)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

How can Philadelphia fans not be thrilled? They could have a trio of picks in the top 10 of the NFL draft. Oh, wait, that would mean the Eagles, themselves, would have an awful season. Next!

9. New England Patriots (2-3, Strength of Schedule: .471)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Well, at least we know Bill Belichick won’t be looking for a quarterback with a first-round pick.

8. Atlanta Falcons (2-3, Strength of Schedule: .459)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

On the other hand, if the Atlanta Falcons are sitting at No. 8, they could look to move up or pray a quarterback is available at this slot. The time has come for the Dirty Birds to grab a successor for Matt Ryan.

7. New York Giants (1-4, Strength of Schedule: .565)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants spend a lot of time near the top of the draft. That would be an indicator the picks are not exactly building the team into a thriving, winning franchse.

6. Philadelphia Eagles via Indianapolis Colts (1-4, Strength of Schedule: .471)

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Carson Wentz needs to stay on the field so the Eagles can reap the benefits of his trade to Indianapolis.

5. Philadelphia Eagles via Miami Dolphins (1-4, Strength of Schedule: .459)

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Miami probably didn’t think it was divesting a top 3 pick when it swung the deal with the Eagles. This could be one that backfires—big time!

4. New York Jets (1-4, Strength of Schedule: .459)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets, like the Giants, make a lot of high draft picks and they don’t translate into a lot of wins. It’ll be up to new Jets head coach Robert Saleh to change that in 2022.

3. Houston Texans (1-4, Strength of Schedule: .459)

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Will Davis Mills play well enough for the Houston Texans to consider him as their quarterback for the future? What will become of Deshaun Watson? Could the Texans wind up with more picks in addition to their selection, which is looking like it will be headed toward the top 5? A lot of questions in Houston…with few concrete answers at this point.

2. Detroit Lions (0-5, Strength of Schedule: .588)

USA TODAY Network

The Lions are finding ways to lose and compete with the Jaguars for the top slot. Don’t be stunned if they find a way to their first victory in Week 6 as the Cincinnati Bengals could take the cats lightly—and will get burned if they do.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5, Strength of Schedule: .459)

USAT

Look at them go—20 in a row!

The only question, really, is will Urban Meyer be around to make the picks during the 2022 NFL draft?

Related:

Ranking all 32 NFL helmets from worst to first

1

1