Tanking Rankings entering Week 10

The Texans are in the top spot for the 2023 NFL draft by virtue of their loss to the undefeated Eagles and the Detroit Lions downing the Green Bay Packers. Oh, and if you are wondering, we know neither Matt Ryan nor Frank Reich (pictured above) figures in the Colts’ plans. As always, thanks to Tankathon.com.

16. Washington Commanders (4-5, strength of schedule: .560)

Will the Commanders maintain a spot in the Tanking Rankings? Playing NFC East foes won’t help but when they go outside the division they could grab some wins.

15. Atlanta Falcons (4-5, strength of schedule: .419)

Not a lot of reasons to flex and show off in the ATL. Yes, they are tied with the Buccaneers for first in the NFC South. However, their direction also seems more likely to be headed South than anywhere else.

14. Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1, strength of schedule: .521)

The Colts will be run by a guy in Jeff Saturday who has a great track record as a player for the franchise but no coaching experience beyond the HS level. Could this move have been made to get a jump on Sean Payton?

13, Houston via Cleveland Browns (3-5, strength of schedule: .490)

The Texans can only hope the Browns don’t win many more games before their future quarterback returns. The more losses the better the draft pick.

12. Detroit Lions vis LA Rams (3-5, strength of schedule: .483)

There was plenty to cheer about if you were a Lions fan as Tom Brady stunned the Rams and helped Detroit’s standing with LA’s pick.

11. Seattle Seahawks via Denver Broncos (3-5, strength of schedule: .483)

The Broncos were off in Week 9 and Russell Wilson took off for Cabo. The rest of the team is wondering if Denver was fleeced in giving Seattle what it did for the QB.

10. Green Bay Packers (3-6, strength of schedule: .580)

One has to wonder how the bottom fell out in Green Bay. And would starting Jordan Love be an option? That feels like just creating a problem that would mushroom on the sidelines.

9. Chicago Bears (3-6, strength of schedule: .563)

The Bears took another “L.” However, their quarterback, Justin Fields, is blossoming. How about an elite wide receiver or lineman to protect Fields in the upcoming draft?

8. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6, strength of schedule: .525)

The Jaguars have a star in the making in Travis Etienne. They also found a team they could close out in the putrid Raiders.

7. Arizona Cardinals (3-6, strength of schedule: .524)

The fan in the picture is far more interesting than the team.

6. Philadelphia Eagles via New Orleans Saints (3-6, strength of schedule: .473)

The Eagles are perfect and they have to be perfectly happy to watch the Saints keep losing.

5. Detroit Lions (2-6, strength of schedule: .571)

The Lions beat Green Bay and it wasn’t in a game that came at the end of the season with Aaron Rodgers on the sidelines.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6, strength of schedule: .524)

A bye week meant there was time to ponder on what player will the Steelers be picking early in the 2023 NFL draft.

3. Las Vegas Raiders (2-6, strength of schedule: .472)

The Raiders’ fans are scarier than the team Las Vegas puts on the field.

2. Carolina Panthers (2-7, strength of schedule: .445)

Well PJ Walker gave way to Baker Mayfield as the sad and soggy season for the Panthers continues to plummet.

1. Houston Texans (1-6-1, strength of schedule: .524)

The Astros won the World Series so that obscured another Texans loss.

