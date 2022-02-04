Tanking, fraud, racism, sexual harassment: NFL's very bad Super Bowl bye week

In under a week and a half, the NFL will crown its next Super Bowl champion in the Cincinnati Bengals or the Los Angeles Rams, what should be a celebratory occasion marking the end of another successful season. In the meantime, the NFL is mired in one of its worst PR disasters in recent memory.

Charles Robinson welcomes Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel and Liz Loza onto the podcast to discuss the week's two largest stories, where allegations of racism, fraud & sexual harassment serve as a painful reminder of the league's historical inability to generate meaningful positive change around these issues.

First, the crew dials in on the Washington Commanders, whose nominal refresh on Wednesday was thoroughly overshadowed on Thursday by new allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct and a congressional hearing on the franchises countless abuses. (8:00)

Later, Charles, Dan & Liz dive into former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores filing a class action suit against the league and multiple teams alleging discriminatory hiring practices and competition-underming fraud on the part of owner Stephen Ross. The suit opens a can of worms for the team that could cost the league millions and may even force the likes of Ross and other owners to sell off their teams. (23:00)

If you can believe it, Tom Brady also retired this week. I know, it feels like it was a month ago. The group chats about what's next from an on-field perspective with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and why the team may look very different in 2022 and beyond. (58:30)

