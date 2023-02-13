Tank Watch - Checking in on the race for Victor Wembanyama

Yahoo Sports NBA Draft analyst Krysten Peek looks at the five teams at the bottom of the standings who are making the biggest push for generational 7-foot French big man Victor Wembanyama.

KRYSTEN PEEK: The All-Star break is right around the corner, and, for some franchises, the break and the end of the season could not come soon enough. Projected top draft pick and generational talent Victor Wembanyama continues to dominate the French League, leading all players in points, rebounds, and blocked shots. Here's a breakdown of five NBA teams that are currently in the best position to land Wembanyama in June.

The Houston Rockets have the worst record in the NBA, sitting at 13 and 43. They've lost their last five games. And if the draft lottery were today, the Rockets would have a 14% chance of landing Wembanyama and a 52% chance at a top-five pick. The young core, led by Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr., have shown some glimpses of greatness this season, with Green recording his fourth career 40-point game earlier this month and Smith Jr. netting 22 points in his most recent outing against the Miami Heat.

Right on the heels of the Rockets is another team in Texas, the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs have lost 12 games in a row and are currently 14 and 43. This is undoubtedly a frustrating season for Hall of Fame coach Gregg Popovich. But young players like Keldon Johnson are finding more confidence and rhythm in the game, leading the team with 22 points per game. Adding a talent like Wembanyama would be a dream scenario for the Spurs and something they strategically planned for when they made a handful of trades last offseason.

The Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons are currently tied with the third-worst record in the NBA, sitting at 15 and 43, right before the All-Star break. The Hornets haven't won a game in February, with star point guard LaMelo Ball not getting much help offensively. The Pistons recently traded Saddiq Bey, one of their best 3-and-D players, and are without former number 1 pick Cade Cunningham for the rest of the season due to a left leg injury that requires surgery. Rookie Jaden Ivey is showing promising signs as a long-term scorer in the league. But adding Wembanyama to either one of these teams would be a huge step in the right direction during the rebuild process.

And, finally, sitting with the fifth-worst record in the NBA, with a 10 and 1/2% chance right now to land Wembanyama, is the Orlando Magic. After a strong first year, former number 1 pick Paolo Banchero is favored to win Rookie of the Year after averaging 20 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game so far. Possibly adding 7 foot 4 Wembanyama in the frontcourt with 6 foot 10 Banchero would make the Magic must-watch basketball, with both of their size and skill set off the dribble and in transition.

The draft lottery and NBA draft are four short months away. And for continual coverage on all draft prospects and all NBA news, keep it right here on Yahoo Sports.

