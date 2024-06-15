Tank vs. Martin PPV: Here’s How To Watch the Boxing Match Live Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The boxing world has a lightweight title bouts in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 15 with the co-headliner matches between Americans Gervonta “Tank” Davis (29-0) vs. Frank “Ghost” Martin (18-0) for the WBA Lightweight Championship. The other headliner features American David “Bandera Roja” Benavídez (28-0) taking on Ukrainian Oleksandr “The Nail” Gvozdyk (20-1) for the Interim WBC Light Heavyweight Title.

Tank vs. Martin happens at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada with a start time of 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT. The main event is scheduled to begin around 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Want to watch the event online? The boxing match is streamable online as a pay-per-view event for $74.95 for Prime Video subscribers.

If you’re not a subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of all that Amazon Prime has to offer, including access to Prime Video and Prime Gaming; fast free shipping in less than two days via Prime Delivery; in-store discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to exclusive shopping events — like Prime Day and Black Friday — and more.

However, if you’d like to watch Tank vs. Martin without a Prime Video subscription, you can purchase access to the PPV fight straight up for $74.95.

As for the main event itself, Davis is favored to defend the title — despite Martin’s undefeated record. Tank even has a higher knockout rate with about 93%, compared to Martin’s 67% KO rate. But overall, it should be a really hot one on the Las Vegas Strip!

Main Card, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Lightweight: Tank Davis (champion) vs. Frank Martin — WBA lightweight title

Light Heavyweight: David Benavidez (champion) vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk — WBC interim light heavyweight title

Super Lightweight: Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Alberto Puello — WBC interim super lightweight title (vacant)

Middleweight: Carlos Adames (champion) vs. Terrell Gausha — WBC middleweight title

Prelims, 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT

Middleweight: Elijah Garcia vs. Kyrone Davis

Super Featherweight: Mark Magsayo vs. Eduardo Ramirez

Welterweight: Romain Villa vs. Ricardo Salas

Super Featherweight: Justin Viloria vs. Angelo Antonio Contreras

Super Bantamweight: Brayan Gonzalez vs. James Mulder

Super Middleweight: Daniel Blancas vs. Aro Schwartz

Women’s Super Featherweight: Mia Ellis vs. Margaret Whitmore

Women’s Featherweight: Reina Tellez vs. Beata Dudek

Lightweight: Amador Mendez vs. TBA

If you’re looking to attend Tank vs. Martin in person, there are last-minute tickets still available on resale sites like Vivid Seats. You can use code VAR2024 to take $20 off your ticket purchase at VividSeats.com.

