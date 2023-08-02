Tank Dell has worked on chemistry with Texans’ receivers, not just QB C.J. Stroud

Tank Dell took time in the offseason to go on trips with his Houston Texans teammates.

The third-round receiver notably went to Los Angeles to train with No. 2 overall quarterback C.J. Stroud, who should be part of a prolific tandem for seasons to come.

However, Dell wasn’t the only receiver on such trips. Robert Woods and Nico Collins were also working with Stroud as the passing attack worked on plays and routes in an effort to “get on the same page” by training camp.

“When the offseason came, we were going to UH (University of Houston) and throwing in the indoor, went to LA with the receivers,” Dell told reporters Aug. 1 after practice at Houston Methodist Training Center. “I feel like that’s all going to show when we’re going out there to make plays. Defense going to get some reps too because it’s football, but overall, I just feel like we’ve been putting ourselves in a good spot and going out there and making plays.

While quarterback-receiver chemistry is paramount, the cohesion between receivers is also key.

“C.J. trying to ask us what we like and how we like to run things and we’re trying to ask him, pick his brain and kind of maneuver through that combining it all as one, so we can go out there and compete,” Dell said.

Houston’s receiving corps isn’t as familiar to the rest of the NFL as it used to be. Nevertheless the Texans are counting on Dell and other younger wideouts to have breakout seasons to help their rookie quarterback acclimate successfully to the pro level.

