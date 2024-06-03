Tank Dell talks about night he was shot: Wrong place, wrong time

Texans receiver Tank Dell was an unfortunate bystander when he was shot April 27 in Sanford, Florida. Nine others also were shot in an exchange of gunfire by people not associated with Dell.

It left Dell with only a minor wound and with him giving thanks it wasn't worse.

Dell spoke publicly for the first time about the incident on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

“To me, it was just wrong place, wrong time,” Dell said on the podcast, via Joey Aliberti of Lone Star Live. “I went back to see my mom, I wasn’t even planning to go to the little pool party or whatever, but my boys saw that I was home, so they hit me up and was like ‘pull up to the party.’ They told me there was going to be security, people getting checked at the door, stuff like that. So, I’m like, 'All right, cool.' It’s a good vibe, and there was a lot of people that I know in there, so it was cool.

“And then that shit just popped off out of nowhere. It just went south out of nowhere. And I thought I removed myself from the situation. When you see on the video, when I ran across I thought I removed myself from the little situation of the altercation when they was fighting, but I put myself in the middle of two people, and it just went crazy.”

Dell has made a full recovery and is working with teammates in the offseason program.

He had 47 catches for 709 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games before breaking his leg in December of his rookie season. This year, he joins Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs to form one of the NFL's best trios of receivers.