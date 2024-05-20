Tank Dell running routes, looking healthy three weeks after he was shot

Just three weeks after suffering a gunshot wound, Texans wide receiver Tank Dell appears to be fully recovered and is going through a typical offseason workout routine.

Dell's trainer posted video of him running routes and looking 100 percent healthy during a workout.

Dell was in a Florida bar when he was one of 10 people who were shot on April 27. All 10 people survived. A 16-year-old boy is facing charges, including multiple counts of attempted murder, for opening fire in the bar. Police say Dell had no connection to the boy and was simply unlucky to get caught in the crossfire.

But it appears that Dell was lucky not to be seriously injured. His outstanding rookie season ended early when he broke his leg, but as he prepares for his second season he's able to do everything he needs to do and looks like he'll be ready to practice without limitation in training camp.