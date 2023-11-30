Tank Dell returns to practice, but Dalton Schultz remains out

Texans receiver Tank Dell (calf) returned to practice Thursday.

The rookie missed Wednesday's practice with a calf injury but got in limited work Thursday.

Dell has 47 receptions for 709 yards and seven touchdowns, on pace to finish with 73 receptions for 1,096 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Tight end Dalton Schultz (hamstring) remained a non-participant as did defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (elbow).

Receiver Noah Brown, who has missed the past two games with a knee injury, again was limited.

Offensive tackle George Fant (hip), linebacker Jake Hansen (hamstring/hand), left tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) and safety Jimmie Ward (hamstring) all were upgraded to full participants Thursday. Fant, Tunsil and Ward did not practice Wednesday, and Hansen was limited.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud remains on the practice report with a thigh injury, but he again had a full practice.