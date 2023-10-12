Tank Dell remains out, but Texans get Laremy Tunsil back at practice

It's not looking great for Texans rookie wide receiver Tank Dell's chances of playing against the Saints on Sunday.

Dell missed his second straight day of practice with a concussion. Dell will have to clear the concussion protocol before he'll be able to play again and time is running short for him to do so in Week Six.

There was better news for left tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) and wide receiver Robert Woods (ribs). Both veterans moved up to limited practices after sitting out on Wednesday. Linebacker Christian Harris (concussion) was limited for the second straight day.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (abdomen) and cornerback Shaquill Griffin (calf) went from out of practice to full participation.