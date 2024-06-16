Tank Dell embraces preseason hype for Texans

Tank Dell knows last season was just the start of the Houston Texans. Now, it’s about building off the success and meeting expectations.

Houston, arguably the NFL’s biggest riser from last season, has gone from being the hunted to the hunter. C.J. Stroud is one of the favorites to win the MVP entering Year 2. The additions of Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon only elevate the offense after a top-10 finish in passing.

Tank Dell as QB1 for the day at his youth football camp @Tankdell4 @KPRC2 https://t.co/r5Fz5jOvDq pic.twitter.com/mZ7nHcI4IV — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 15, 2024

Dell, the Texans’ third-round pick from 2023, knows the outside noise isn’t dying, so there’s no reason to avoid the hype entering mid-June.

“We ready,” Dell told KPRC2 Sports Saturday in Sugar Land. “We’re all excited. We know we have a target on our back. We got a lot of things we want to accomplish: Super Bowl, playoffs, things like that. So, we’re ready to go work.”

Expectations are reasonable both internally and from the outside. Nico Collins, who just inked a three-year extension, is coming off his first 1,200-yard season as the team’s No. 1 receiver. Dalton Schultz, Stroud’s security blanket at tight end, is back on a new deal worth $36 million.

And Dell was on pace for 73 catches, 1,096 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie before suffering a season-ending leg injury against the Denver Broncos in December. Even still, his seven touchdowns were enough to break Owen Daniels’ rookie franchise record for touchdown catches.

He’s been working out in Houston to get back in shape for Week 1’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Fully healed, the speedster feels significantly better and poised to build off a promising rookie campaign.

“I’m way better than I was last year at this time,” Dell said. “The little bit of experience I got before I got injured, I already know the playbook. So, I don’t have to put too much stress on that. I’m just working every day. I know I’m ready.”

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire