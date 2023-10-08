Tank Dell out with concussion

The Texans will play without rookie receiver Tank Dell the rest of the way after he was diagnosed with a concussion.

He was injured after a diving 29-yard reception on third-and-10 from the Houston 42 with time running down in the first half to set up a go-ahead field goal before halftime.

He finishes his day with three catches for 57 yards.

Texans receiver Robert Woods briefly left with an injury to his ribs, but he has since returned. He has two catches for 18 yards.

Houston also has Nico Collins, John Metchie III and Xavier Hutchinson active at the position.

The Texans are attempting to comeback after falling behind 15-12 with 12:12 left. Bijan Robinson caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Desmond Ridder to give the Falcons their first lead of the second half. Ridder completed a pass to Tyler Allgeier for the 2-point conversion.