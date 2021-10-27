Tank Bigsby, Roger McCreary honorary captains for Ole Miss game

Two of Auburn’s biggest stars will be the honorary captains for the Ole Miss game this weekend.

Running back Tank Bigsby and cornerback Roger McCreary were both selected as the honorary captains, according to Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin.

Bigsby currently leads the running back room with 526 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 102 carries, and McCreary has 27 tackles and two interceptions on the season. He also has six pass deflections.

No. 18 Auburn (5-2, 2-1 SEC) faces off against No. 10 Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1 SEC) this Saturday. Kickoff is at 6:00 p.m. central time on ESPN. The Tigers are currently a slim favorite over the Rebels.

