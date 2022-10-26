Tank Bigsby among top rushers for 2022

The Auburn Tigers offense hasn’t had much to boast about this year, but it can certainly be proud of running back Tank Bigsby.

Bigsby was named in PFF’s top 10 running backs so far on the year, coming in at the bottom of the list with Texas’ Roschon Johnson at a grade of 88.2. Bigsby is one of four SEC backs to make the cut.

It’s taken a bit for Bigsby to get going for Auburn, but the Ole Miss game was an arrival of sorts for a player that many believed coach Bryan Harsin misused. After a big game to start the season against Mercer, Bigsby was lacking in attempts and struggled to get going with Auburn’s offensive line before blistering for 179 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns against the Rebels. It seems that PFF has certainly taken note of his performances, as he finds himself in great company on their list of highest-graded running backs for 2022.

Bigsby and the rest of Auburn’s offense will look to improve on its game against the Rebels when it takes on the Arkansas Razorbacks in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday.

The top rushers in the country this season⭐️ pic.twitter.com/yXYKlzkOdx — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 26, 2022

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire