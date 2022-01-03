Tank Bigbsy ranked as a top ten returning player in college football

Auburn has one of the best players in all of college football returning to the roster in 2022 in Tank Bigsby.

The star running back may have been on the brink of leaving the program but Bryan Harsin and his staff did a great job of keeping him as a part of the program.

Matt Miller of The Draft Scout ranked the top 25 returning players in all of college football from an NFL draft point of view. Bigsby made the list.

He came in at number 10 on Miller’s list of returning stars. He was the only Auburn Tigers to make the top 25 list.

Bigbsy should see even more action in 2022 with Harsin taking over play-calling duties and with Bo Nix leaving the program, Auburn may be forced to run it more on early downs.

List

Auburn footballs' tight end room in 2022 has a ton of promise

Contact/Follow us @theauburnwire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion.