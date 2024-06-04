Tangren becomes first GM girl to earn a state golf berth

Jun. 3—Grand Meadow freshman Gabby Tangren will be making school history as she will be the first ever GM girl to golf at the state meet while representing the GMLO co-op next week.

"It was exciting and it was very shocking at first (to make it)," Tangren said.

Tangren was five places away from state as a seventh grader and she was three places away as an eighth grader before she broke through at the Section 1A meet this year. Tangren started playing when she was eight years old and she is slowly learning how to deal with the mental challenges that the game provides.

"You've got to think the next shot will be better and you can't get down on yourself. I've just got to go out there, play my game and have fun," Tangren said.

Since it is her first state meet, Tangren is focusing on having fun and improving as she prepares for the big meet.

Along with Tangren, Hayfield's Carly Bronson and Kristen Watson will also be back in the field after putting in state appearances in the past.

The Class A golf meet will be held at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker on June 11 and June 12. The boys will begin first round play at 7:30 a.m. on June 11 and the girls will begin at noon.

The boys will begin second round play at 7:30 a.m. on June 12 and the girls will start at noon.