Tampons provided in men's toilets at General Medical Council offices

Tampons

Tampons are being provided in the male toilets at the General Medical Council offices to make the organisation “inclusive”, it said.

Feminine hygiene products are regularly restocked in the male lavatories, as well as the female and unisex loos.

“We are an inclusive organisation, and we want to meet the needs of colleagues and visitors who come to our offices,” a GMC spokesperson said.

“That is why we provide sanitary products in our female, male and unisex toilets.”

An anonymous member of the GMC told The Telegraph it was “mad” that sanitary products were being stocked in men’s facilities.

‘The logic behind this is simply ridiculous’

Helen Joyce, of Sex Matters, which campaigns for clarity about sex in law, policy and language, branded the move “astonishing”.

“Employers are required to provide single-sex toilets, and it’s not a single-sex facility if you allow people of the opposite sex to come in,” she said.

“Telling employees they can use any toilet they feel is right is astonishing.

“It is not unusual that I prefer not to use toilets that men are occupying. The logic behind this is simply ridiculous.

“When you have female, male and unisex toilets, you have catered for everyone.

“Men and women are not identities, they are biological fact. It’s ideological craziness.”

Period products also offered in men’s facilities at Defra

It comes after the Environment Secretary launched an investigation into her department in July after it emerged that tampons and sanitary pads were being supplied in the men’s lavatories.

Thérèse Coffey called for the investigation after a Freedom of Information request revealed that feminine hygiene products were being replenished in the male lavatories, as well as female facilities.

The taxpayer-funded period products are supplied next to the urinals in an apparent attempt to help transgender civil servants.

A Defra spokesman said: “Since earlier this year, we have offered free period products for those in need across the whole Defra estate.”

In February, the Labour-controlled Welsh Parliament was accused of virtue signalling for providing period products in all its male bathrooms.

‘Men do not have periods and have no need of tampons’

A Conservatives for Women spokesperson said: “It is very concerning that the GMC, who state on their website that ‘We work to protect patient safety and improve medical education and practice across the UK’, need to go back to school.

“Men do not have periods and have no need of tampons.

“If women are using the men’s toilets, then we would point out that workplace regulations require employers to provide single-sex toilets, and men deserve privacy in their toilets just as women do.”