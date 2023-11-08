Tampering? Texas Tech football's Joey McGuire vows to expose offenders if he has proof

When receivers coach Emmett Jones left the Texas Tech football staff for a job on the Oklahoma staff last January, rumors swirled in weeks after that someone acting on the Sooners' behalf tried to lure wide receiver Jerand Bradley off the Red Raiders' roster.

Bradley has denied it, and Tech coach Joey McGuire expresses skepticism.

The NCAA transfer portal opens again on Dec. 4, and if someone does use a name, image and likeness offer as an inducement to take one of his players, McGuire says he won't be quiet about it. He's emboldened by a coach he faces this weekend.

"One dude I absolutely love is Lance Leipold. I love that guy, the head coach at Kansas," said McGuire, whose Red Raiders play a road game against the Jayhawks at 11 a.m. Saturday. "He is a phenomenal coach. He is a dude. And I'm (likeminded with) him. He told me at the draft: 'I'm at the last part of my career,' and he said, 'so I really don't care. I'm going to call people out.' "

Speaking to his own position, McGuire continued, "And so anytime if I ever have hard evidence to totally 100 percent prove that somebody is tampering, then I'm going to give it to you (the Avalanche-Journal). I'm going to give it to the NCAA. I'm going to give it to everybody.

"What's happening is, there's a lot of young coaches that know that it's going on and they might have evidence, but they're also scared to bring it out because they're worried about they'll get blackballed in the profession."

McGuire made the comments when he was asked, in an interview earlier this year with the Avalanche-Journal, about changes he'd make if he were commissioner of college football.

"At some point, and it's going to have to be at the federal level, somebody's going to have to step in in the NIL world," he said. "I'm a hundred percent behind (athletes receiving) the NIL, but the inducements and recruiting and the way people use it to get (players) in the transfer portal and the tampering with rosters, man, it's happening.

"And so at some point, whether it be almost going to the NFL model or professional model, you're going to have to do something."

Bradley's on pace for 10 fewer receptions and 300 fewer receiving yards than he had last season, but he was a preseason first-team all-Big 12 choice by media who cover the conference.

Tech beat Oklahoma 51-48 in overtime in a 2022 regular-season finale. Bradley caught eight passes for 173 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown. His catches total matched a career-high and his yardage total is a career high.

Asked before the season about rumors of Oklahoma interests trying to lure him away, Bradley said, "Nah, I'm a Red Raider 'til I die, so I really didn't pay attention to any of those rumors, none of that. I knew I wanted to be in red and black, so I really didn't pay attention to any of it."

To a follow-up question whether someone on the Sooners' behalf contacted him or made an offer, Bradley said, "It was nothing. None of that. I knew I wanted to stay in Lubbock. Nobody could ever change my mind."

McGuire suggested the rumors stemmed from people wanting to connect dots.

"I think a lot of times, it's the assumption because somebody leaves," McGuire said. "If (Tech offensive coordinator) Zach Kittley left next year for a head-coaching job, I'm sure there'd be people putting out that he's going to try to take one of our quarterbacks. That's not the case.

"I think it was more assuming because Emmett (left the Tech staff). ... I've known Emmett forever. I think he's a really good guy, and so I don't have any worries about that."

If he knows of tampering, McGuire says he's in a better position to bust an offender than some other coaches.

"I've talked to a young coach, and he said, 'Coach, I have hard evidence,' " McGuire said. "Not (a coach) on our staff. Not on one of our players (being tampered with). He said, 'But I don't want to ruin my career, because once I become that guy (a whistleblower) ...

"Well, I'm where I want to be for the rest of my career," McGuire continued, "and I'm planning on coaching for a long time, but I don't plan on going anywhere else and I'm not worried about (repercussions). So if I have hard evidence on somebody tampering with our roster, I'm going to call them out.

"I've had discussions with people where I've heard stuff, but I've not had the evidence to really back it up. If I hear rumors, then I'm going to call the head coach and say, 'Hey, this is what I'm hearing. Could you check on it?' "

Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire, left, and Kansas coach Lance Leipold shake hands after the Red Raiders' 43-28 victory last year at Jones AT&T Stadium. The two teams meet again at 11 a.m. Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas.

