Tampa Spartans win National Championship in baseball for historic 9th time
TAMPA, Fla. - The University of Tampa baseball team made history, winning its ninth National Championship on Saturday.
The Spartans took down Angelo State 8-3 on Saturday to earn the national title on Saturday and, with the win, tied the record for most national titles in NCAA Division II.
The No. 2 seeded Spartans usurped the defending champs in No. 8 Angelo State to cap off a 52-8 campaign.
In addition to claiming a tie for the most national titles in DII, the Spartans have now won six titles in the 2000s, the most of any school at their NCAA level, according to the school.
The Spartans were down 3-1 going into the top of the sixth inning when Tampa's hitting exploded, rattling off six runs in the frame. They never turned back, holding onto the lead for the championship victory.