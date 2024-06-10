Tampa Spartans among Florida’s top college, pro sports dynasties

As sure as the Rays revere metrics, the University of Tampa baseball program remains the bay area’s resident sports dynasty.

The Spartans (52-8) captured the program’s ninth national title — tied with Florida Southern for most in Division II history — with Saturday’s 8-3 win against Angelo State in Cary, North Carolina. They have won four crowns in the last 12 seasons and six in the last 19, which nearly equates to one every three years during that span.

That’s a dynasty by even the strictest of definitions, placing the Spartans in an exclusive statewide pantheon.

Precious few of Florida’s college or pro sports teams have achieved dynasty status, which in its simplest terms refers to a team that performs at an elite and/or championship level for a significant stretch. Plenty of high school programs have (too many to list here), but what about those at the higher rungs?

We pondered that question at length, and devised this definitive — or is it debatable — list of the state’s college and pro sports dynasties. They’re listed in chronological order.

Miami Dolphins (1970-1974)

A few years back, CBS Sports tabbed the 1970s Dolphins as the ninth-best dynasty in NFL history. They made three consecutive Super Bowls (1971-1973), with the NFL’s only perfect season (17-0) sandwiched in between. Their regular-season mark in that mesmerizing stretch: 36-5-1, for a winning percentage (.857) that would make Tom Brady envious. Even the year before and after that three-year run, Don Shula’s teams posted double-digit winning seasons and made the playoffs.

University of Miami baseball (1978-2008)

The Hurricanes’ daunting football run of the 1980s and early 1990s partially overshadowed the school’s baseball juggernaut. In a 31-season stretch (1978-2008), Miami reached the College World Series 22 — 22! — times, winning it all four times. A hearty chunk of that success came under program architect Ron Fraser, who won 1,271 games and two national titles in 30 seasons (1963-1992) as ’Canes coach.

University of Miami football (1983-1991)

You know you’re a dynasty when ESPN crafts one of its initial “30-for-30″ documentaries about your program. Seemingly on the cusp of flatlining, Miami’s moribund program was resuscitated by coach Howard Schnellenberger, who led the ’Canes to an Orange Bowl upset of top-ranked Nebraska and the school’s first national title in 1983. The “U” went on to win three more national titles (under two different coaches) over the next eight seasons; in five of those years, they either went unbeaten or suffered only one loss.

FSU football (1987-2000)

A dadgum dynasty if there ever was one. For 14 consecutive years (1987-2000), Bobby Bowden’s teams finished in the top four of the Associated Press rankings, winning two national titles and nine consecutive bowl games in that stretch. They might have won a couple more crowns had it not been for some errant field goals, but that’s all water under the crossbar. Upon joining the ACC in 1992, the Seminoles won or shared nine consecutive league titles, and lost only two conference games in that stretch.

Florida football (1990-1996)

College football’s most prominent sleeping giant finally was awakened by its favorite son. Steve Spurrier cleared the SEC’s perpetual cloud of dust upon his return to Gainesville in 1990 with a “Fun ‘n’ Gun” offense that turned the league on its head. The Gators won five official SEC titles in his first seven seasons, capped by the program’s first national championship in 1996. During that stretch, they scored 40 or more points 22 times in league play, including seven times alone in 1996.

Tampa Bay Storm (1991-2003)

A defunct dynasty, but a dynasty nonetheless. The Storm owned the Arena Football League for more than a decade, capturing five ArenaBowl titles between 1991-2003, and reaching the playoffs every year in that stretch. Four of those titles came under Tim Marcum, arguably the greatest coach in league history. The franchise’s success tapered off following its final championship in 2003 until it closed up shop in 2017 due to ongoing financial difficulties.

University of Tampa baseball (1992-present)

The Spartans have been playing baseball more than 60 years, but didn’t claim their first national title until 1992, when they won the first of back-to-back championships under coach Lelo Prado (who later became USF’s coach). They have evolved into a juggernaut under Spartans alumnus Joe Urso, a 1,000-game winner whose teams have won six national crowns in his 24 seasons. Fortunately for Spartans fans, Urso — who has received overtures from Division I programs in the past — is staying put for now.

Tampa Bay Lightning (2020-2022)

If we’re slapping the dynasty label on the Dolphins of the 1970s, we must also apply it to Jon Cooper’s club, which won back-to-back Stanley Cups (2020-2021) and reached the Stanley Cup Finals three consecutive seasons. In that stretch, the Lightning won 11 consecutive playoff series as a handful of their stars (Stamkos, Kucherov, Hedman, Vasilevskiy) and Cooper himself evolved into Hall of Fame-caliber guys.

University of Florida track and field (2010-2024)

Probably the most unheralded dynasty on this list. On a football-crazed campus, the Gators — under iconic coach Mike “Mouse” Holloway — have won seven men’s outdoor national titles since 2012, and capped a three-peat with a triumph (by one point over runner-up Auburn) in this past weekend’s NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Tack on five indoor national championships since 2010, and that’s 12 national crowns for the Gators in the last 15 years.

Honorable mentions

Clearwater Bombers: 10 national fast-pitch softball titles

Florida Southern baseball: Five national titles in 11 seasons (1971-1981)

Florida Southern men’s golf: 13 national titles between 1981-2017

Nova Southeastern women’s golf: Four consecutive Division II national titles (2009-2012)

Rollins College women’s golf: Five Division II national titles in six seasons (2003-2008)

Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_Bulls.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.