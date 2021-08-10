Tampa Repertory Theatre announces 2021-22 season

After a two-year hiatus, Tampa Repertory Theatre has announced a return to indoor live theater and are encouraging audiences to come back for a varied season of productions.

Among the five plays are The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and Shakespeare’s King Lear. A sixth production slated for June 2022 has yet to be announced.

“While the shows themselves may not fit neatly into any specific theme — other than being meaningful, inspiring stories — our focus this year at TampaRep is to come back together,” Emilia Sargent, producing artistic director and CEO stated in a news release. “After being separated for so long from both our audiences and creatives, we are now collaborating with more people and organizations than ever before.”

Performances will take place at Hillsborough Community College’s Ybor campus performing arts center, at Stageworks Theatre and at USF’s School of Theatre and Dance. Tickets are on sale now at tamparep.org.

In what the release said is “true repertory theatre fashion,” the first two productions, Every Brilliant Thing and Open, will be performed in the same space on the same night, with alternating times.

The release also stated that CDC guidelines and recommendations will be followed and the company “reserves the right to require masks, social distancing, and/or proof of vaccination to help protect the audience, actors, and staff.”

Here is the full schedule:

Every Brilliant Thing (Sept. 16-Oct. 3, HCC Performing Arts): A six-year-old boy tries to help his depressed mother by making a list of the things in the world worth living for. As time goes on, the list takes on a life of its own.

Open (Sept. 16-Oct. 3, HCC Performing Arts): A woman called the Magician presents tricks for entertainment, but her performance is an attempt to save the life of her partner, Jenny.

The Giver (Nov. 19-Dec.12, Stageworks Theatre): Co-produced with Think Tank Theatre, this play based on Lois Lowry’s Newberry Medal-winning novel follows Jonas, who lives in an utopian world. But his illusions are shattered when he receives special training from the Giver — the only person who holds memories of real pain and real joy.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (Nov. 26-Dec. 19, Stageworks Theatre): Also a co-production with Think Tank Theatre, the play based on Mark Haddon’s bestselling novel follows a teen with autism who investigates the death of his neighbor’s dog, prompting a life-changing trip to London.

King Lear (Feb. 4-20, USF School of Theatre and Dance): The production of Shakespeare’s tragedy is dedicated to Tampa Rep’s late founder, C. David Frankel, and ”using minimalism, magic, and a cast of new and familiar faces ... promises to be the theatrical event of the season.”