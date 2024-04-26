Tampa’s Michael Penix Jr. taken 8th in NFL draft by Falcons

ST. PETERSBURG — Tampa’s Michael Penix Jr. was taken by the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 8 overall pick in Thursday’s NFL draft. He’s the highest drafted quarterback ever from the Tampa Bay area; the only player of any position drafted higher was Lakewood High alumnus Dante Fowler Jr. in 2015 (third).

Penix was born in Tennessee and became a star at Indiana and Washington. But on the biggest day of his life, he was back home in the Tampa Bay area, camped out in a bright, open suite at the Saltaire St. Petersburg condo building with about 70 friends and family members (plus an ESPN crew).

“Excited to be a Falcon, man,” Penix said moments after the pick.

Penix grew up in Dade City and took his first steps in the end zone at Pasco High’s W.F. Edwards Stadium. He became a three-star recruit at Tampa Bay Tech.

Penix’s rise isn’t a total surprise to the Tampa Bay community that watched him grow up. Quarterback coach Chip Bennett knew from the first session he had with a ninth-grade Penix in Dade City that the lefty was special.

“I didn’t know,” Bennett said Thursday night, “it was going to come to this.”

Penix is the ninth player from an area high school to be drafted in the first round this century and the 18th all time. Another, Clearwater Central Catholic alumnus Johnny Newton, has a chance to join him tonight.

“Just proud of the kid,” Bennett said. “Very proud.”

Penix earned his accolades through a remarkable college career. He didn’t merely transform one program; he revitalized two. Indiana was 12-5 in the games he started and 4-12 without him. His 29 touchdowns with the Hoosiers rank in the top 10 in program history.

The 6-foot-2, 216-pound athlete was even better at Washington. The Huskies were 7-9 in the two seasons before his arrival; he led them to a 25-3 record with a Pac-12 championship and trip to the College Football Playoff national title game.

Penix led the nation in passing yards each of the last two seasons (9,544 total yards). He finished his Huskies career with 67 passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns.

Injury concerns — including two ACL injuries — were a pre-draft concern around him. But his strong arm and leadership were major selling points along the way.

With little intrigue at the top of the draft, Penix’s status was one of the most intriguing storylines. When he and his girlfriend reentered the party a minute after 8, he walked in front of a telecast showing his name and face. Projections ranged from the top 10 to the second round. The Athletic ranked him as the draft’s No. 52 prospect; ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. put him 24th.

He smiled and looked unfazed as quarterbacks (Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye went 1-2-3. The energy shifted when the Falcons were on the clock. Text messages turned into phone calls. The suite grew quiet as Penix spoke in short sentences about how excited he was. His beaming dad leaned over; they slapped hands.

The skepticism around Penix made for an interesting few moments Thursday evening. The Falcons had already called Penix to let him know they were drafting him, but ESPN hadn’t yet announced the pick. One talking head wondered whether Atlanta needed to draft a quarterback. Penix laughed.

This story will be updated.