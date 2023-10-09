Tampa’s Michael Penix is new Heisman Trophy betting favorite

Tampa’s Michael Penix Jr. has become the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, and Florida State’s Jordan Travis remains among the top contenders.

The odds for Penix, the star quarterback at Washington, are at plus-200, according to BetMGM. That means a $100 bet nets $200. He started the season at plus-1600.

Penix, a Tampa Bay Tech alumnus, leads the nation with 11.2 yards per pass and 399.8 passing yards per game. He’s also first nationally in total offense (401.6 yards per game) and yards per play (10.8). He has thrown 16 touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Penix moved just past the award’s reigning winner, USC quarterback Caleb Williams (plus-225). Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, who faces Penix this week in a top-10 showdown, is next at plus-600. Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel — a UCF transfer — is fourth at plus-1200.

Travis is tied with North Carolina’s Drake Maye at fifth (plus-1600). Travis’ numbers aren’t eye-popping, but he’s the focal point of the nation’s No. 6 scoring offense (42.4 points per game) and a Seminoles team that enters Saturday’s game against Syracuse as a College Football Playoff contender.

FSU is tied for the third-best national championship odds according to the sports book. The Seminoles and Ohio State (plus-900) are behind Georgia (plus-250) and Michigan (plus-350).

