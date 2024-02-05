Tampa cornerback Rukeem Stroud sets spring visit to Colorado

This spring, the Colorado Buffaloes are set to host class of 2025 cornerback Rukeem Stroud on a recruiting visit, according to Matt Moreno of Rivals.

Stroud is a four-star prospect (Rivals) from Tampa, Florida who announced an offer from CU on Jan. 19. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, he has also been offered by Louisville, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Texas A&M and several other Power Five programs in recent weeks.

During his junior season at Tampa Bay Tech, Stroud was credited with six interceptions, including one in four straight games, and 17 passes defended.

247Sports currently ranks him as the No. 28 CB in the 2025 recruiting class. However, Stroud’s ball skills are elite and as he continues to gain size, the speedy cornerback should fly up national rankings heading into his senior year.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and his staff have been hitting Florida hard on the recruiting trail this offseason. Other notable 2025 Florida prospects who’ve received an offer include EDGE Cameron White, CB Major Preston Jr., CB Gregory Xavier Thomas and others.

