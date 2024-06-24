Tampa cornerback announces he no longer plans to join UW's 2025 class

Rukeem Stroud registered 17 pass breakups and six interceptions during his junior season at Tampa Bay Tech. He flipped his commitment to UCF from Wisconsin on Monday afternoon.

MADISON – Not that he needed one, but Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell received a reminder that you never stop recruiting.

The reminder came courtesy of Rukeem Stroud, a cornerback from Tampa Tech in Florida.

Stroud, who announced on June 2 he was committed to UW's 2025 class, announced Monday he no longer plans to attend UW.

He now plans to sign with Central Florida, which extended a scholarship offer on Saturday.

"Business Decision," Stroud wrote on social media in announcing the change.

Stroud, 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds, held offers from South Florida, Texas A&M, Penn State, Nebraska, Minnesota, Maryland, Indiana, Illinois and others when he announced his commitment to UW.

His decision leaves UW with 20 known commitments for the 2025 class.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Tampa cornerback recruit no longer plans to join Wisconsin football