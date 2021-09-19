Tampa Bay's other GOAT: Rob Gronkowski is on a tear to start the season

Usually, when NFL players take a year off, they don't come back looking as good as new.

Rob Gronkowski apparently just needed the rest.

In the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, Gronkowski caught two touchdowns for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had a 20-yard touchdown and a 1-yard touchdown to give the Bucs a 14-0 lead. That came after his 90-yard, two-touchdown game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.

Gronkowski could have retired and many would have considered him the most dominant tight end ever. At his peak he was an absolute force, not just catching the ball from Tom Brady but blocking as well. Gronkowski came out of retirement last season to follow Brady to Tampa Bay, started slow but came on strong and had a big Super Bowl.

Gronkowski added to his Hall of Fame legacy last season. It looks like he's going to add a lot more this season.