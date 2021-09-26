Tampa Bay vs Los Angeles Rams prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, September 26

Tampa Bay vs Los Angeles Rams How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 26

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Tampa Bay (2-0), Los Angeles Rams (2-0)

Tampa Bay vs Los Angeles Rams Game Preview

Why Tampa Bay Will Win

That’s how a defending Super Bowl champion with everyone back is supposed to play – at least offensively.

The Buccaneers have been a whole lot of fun in their two wins.

Tom Brady is the MVP if the season ended after two games – nine touchdown passes isn’t bad – the offensive line is giving him time, and Mr. Gronkowski looks like his old unstoppable self inside the 20.

No one’s running on the defensive front – just 115 yards allowed in the first two games – and Sony Michel probably won’t be the instant star this week like a whole lot of fantasy owners would like.

But as good as Tampa Bay as been …

Why Los Angeles Rams Will Win

The Rams lead the NFL in yards per attempt. This Matthew Stafford thing seems to be working just fine.

Whether it was Cooper Kupp running through a Chicago D with a slew of missed assignments, or … Cooper Kupp hammering Indianapolis for 163 yards, the offense is working. Stafford is getting plenty of time and he’s not missing his deep shots.

The timing overall isn’t quite there yet, but the O is able to hit the home runs when needed. And then there’s the other side …

The Ram D hasn’t cranked it up quite yet.

Aaron Donald and company have ben fine – he was much better last week against the Colts than he was against the Bears – but the Rams are 2-0 and they haven’t even played their best ball yet.

Tampa Bay should bring that out of this defense.

What’s Going To Happen

Brady and Stafford will get the headlines, but watch out for the two defensive lines to take over for long stretches.

The two star quarterbacks will get the ball out of their hands quickly enough to avoid taking too many shots, but this probably won’t be the offensive shootout everyone wants …

Until the second half.

This is going to build up over the first three quarters, and then the offenses are going to be brilliant with each one stepping up.

The Rams get out on a walk-off field goal in a satisfying thriller.

Tampa Bay vs Los Angeles Rams Prediction, Line

Los Angeles 26, Tampa Bay 24

Line: Tampa Bay -1.5, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 5

5: 30th anniversary of Nevermind

1: The Applebee’s shake song

