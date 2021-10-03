Tampa Bay vs New England prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 3

Tampa Bay vs New England How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 3

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

How To Watch: NBC

Record: Tampa Bay (2-1), New England (1-2)

Tampa Bay vs New England Game Preview

Why Tampa Bay Will Win

It might be as simple as this …

New England doesn’t have Tom Brady.

Mac Jones has been okay for a rookie, but he needs a whole lot of time and seasoning, and the running game isn’t good enough to help him out.

The Buccaneers aren’t getting anything out of the pass defense – partly because everyone is bombing away trying to keep up – but there’s nothing to get into a twist over considering how in command Brady is of the attack.

He’s leading the NFL in pass attempts, touchdown passes, and he’s second in yards. The Tampa Bay D that’s struggling faced Dak Prescott, Matt Ryan, and Matthew Stafford.

Mac isn’t there yet. A few early Tampa Bay scores will force him to press, but …

Why New England Will Win

To give all possible credit to Bill Belichick and the coaching staff, it really is doing a whale of a job trying to figure out the right rhythm considering it’s going to have to live through a season of Jones being inconsistent.

The defense really is keeping the team in games. It held down Miami, destroyed Zach Wilson and the Jets, and it wasn’t bad a keeping the Saints relatively under wraps.

The pass defense has been fine, but the run D has been a bit of an issue. Tampa Bay might try to grind a bit – and it should considering the backs have been woefully underutilized, but …

What’s Going To Happen

This is obviously Brady’s moment.

He might not have Rob Gronkowski to throw to, but the game will be in TB12’s hands from the start. New England will throw a whole slew of things at him, but it won’t work as the Bucs really will use the ground game a wee bit more than normal.

Brady won’t go off and put up his normally crazy numbers, but he’ll be great in the red zone, and Jones and the Patriots won’t.

Tampa Bay vs New England Prediction, Line

Tampa Bay 30, New England 20

Line: Tampa Bay -7, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 5

