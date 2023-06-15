Tampa Bay signs kicker Rodrigo Blankenship after tryout

Former Georgia Bulldogs kicker Rodrigo Blankenship made the most of his minicamp tryout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers have signed Blankenship.

Blankenship elected to sign with Tampa Bay despite having multiple teams interested in him.

Blankenship is feeling healthy and is hoping to win Tampa Bay’s starting kicker role for the 2023 NFL season. He will compete with Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The former Georgia star has connected on 83.9% of his career NFL field goal attempts. He has a career long field goal of 53 yards and has made 54 out of 58 career extra points.

Rodrigo Blankenship made four out of five field goals during the 2022 NFL season. He played for both the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts last season. The Colts, who originally signed Blankenship as an undrafted free agent, cut Blankenship after he missed a potential game-winning field goal in Week 1 against the Houston Texans.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Rodrigo Blankenship made 80 of 97 career field goals during his time with Georgia from 2016-2019.

Advertisement

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Rodrigo Blankenship’s signing via Twitter

More!

Georgia's 2024 SEC opponents announced: This is going to be fun Every 5-star Georgia quarterback since 2000 4-star LB Joseph Phillips is ready to commit Report: UGA to play at Alabama again in 2024

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire