Tampa Bay Rowdies defender earns USL honors in first win of the season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Rowdies defender Jordan Doherty was outstanding in the team’s 4-1 victory over Rhode Island FC on Saturday.

In fact, he played so well that he earned a spot on the United Soccer League (USL) team of the week.

Doherty scored a goal in the 72nd minute of the match, which marked his fourth career goal for Tampa Bay.

“They don’t come far too often, so I was super excited and just happy to get the goal. Hopefully, I can get a few more goals this season. It’s good to have players, like different players all over the field, to score goals,” Doherty said.

Not only did he score a goal, but Doherty won five out of five defensive duels over the course of 90 minutes.

“I thought we didn’t start great, to be honest, but I thought we’d put ourselves in the game. Then, once we started to take control and started to play the way we want to play, I was pleased with all of them,” Rowdies head coach Robbie Neilson said.

“The first goal of the season for him, and it was actually a nice goal. So, hopefully, he could get a lot more, but it’s important for us to get those goals on set pieces; this league needs those. If you want to be a championship teammate, you need to be positive in those set pieces,” Rowdies defender and captain Aaron Guillen said.

