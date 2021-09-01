The Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco is making baseball history already

In his debut season, Wander Franco is on pace to break records set by baseball greats like Ted Williams and Ken Griffey Jr., DRays Bay reports.

Franco has reached base in 48 of his first 53 games as a big leaguer. He’s one of just two players under 21 to reach base in that many games over his first 53 games — Willie Mays was the other.

By the numbers: Among players under 21, Franco’s 30-game streak of getting on base (entering last night’s game) is the fifth-longest in American League/National League history — tied with Mel Ott in 1928-29 — and everyone above him on the list is a Hall of Famer, per MLB.com.

Mickey Mantle is the only AL player to own a longer streak before turning 21, reaching base in 36 straight games in 1951-52.

What’s next: Franco now chases Frank Robinson’s 43-game on-base stretch set in 1956.

