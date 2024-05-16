Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox play in game 4 of series

Tampa Bay Rays (22-22, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (22-21, third in the AL East)

Boston; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Zack Littell (2-2, 3.02 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Red Sox: Cooper Criswell (2-1, 2.10 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -110, Rays -110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays take a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the Boston Red Sox.

Boston has a 10-12 record in home games and a 22-21 record overall. The Red Sox have a 16-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Tampa Bay has a 22-22 record overall and an 8-10 record in road games. Rays hitters are batting a collective .242, which ranks sixth in the AL.

The teams match up Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarren Duran has 11 doubles, six triples and a home run for the Red Sox. Connor Wong is 13-for-37 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

Isaac Paredes has six doubles, eight home runs and 23 RBI for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 8-for-39 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .231 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored by five runs

Rays: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (thumb), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Tyler Heineman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (leg), Jacob Waguespack: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (knee), Colin Poche: 15-Day IL (back), Taylor Walls: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.