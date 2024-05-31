What an exhilarating night it was last night! We hit a whopping +581 same-game parlay in the Mavericks at Timberwolves Western Conference Finals game. Now, I'm back with more thrilling action. This time, it’s Baseball B-rad taking a swing at some MLB.

Let me make it clear: Just like the NBA articles, I won't bombard you with a bunch of bets with vig. I'm all about the thrill of plus odds and parlays. Let’s see how much fun we can have during this series.

Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles: Same Game Parlay

Leg 1: Baltimore Orioles -1.5

Leg 2: Baltimore Orioles Team Total Over 4.5

Leg 3: Adley Rutschman 1+ Hit

Odds: +280 | Sportsbook: DraftKings

Check it out; I added all the plays up top because I don’t want to make you suffer through my poor explanations of baseball. However, here we go for those who decide to continue and read my jumbled logic. Here are the reasons I like each leg of this SGP.

The Orioles will likely win this game, but I wanted to have bigger odds in hopes they explode. With Aaron Civale on the mound for the Rays, I think we can get some runs out of the Orioles. Civale is 2-4 with a 5.72 ERA this season. He’s 0-3 in his last seven starts, with 42 hits given up and 29 earned runs. He’s given up 15 hits and nine earned runs in his previous three games.

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays beginning at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Orioles have been doing damage this year. They are 11th in batting average and have top 10 ratings in wOBA against both left and right-handed pitching. They are first in slugging percentage and have scored a whopping 272 runs in just 54 games.

Albert Suarez has been good enough for Baltimore, and the Rays bats aren’t even remotely terrifying for me to think that Baltimore has a solid chance to make this a route.

I decided to tack on Adley Rutschman to get a hit in this one to get these as close to 3/1 odds as possible. Rutschman has eight hits in his last seven games with a batting average of .308. He has only seen Civale three times in his career, but Rutschman should at least get one hit off the Rays today.