Tampa Bay at New Orleans prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 31

Tampa Bay at New Orleans How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 31

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Tampa Bay (6-1), New Orleans (4-2)

Tampa Bay vs New Orleans Game Preview

Why Tampa Bay Will Win

Can the Buccaneers make the Saints press a bit?

The Saints have been at their best when they can control the tempo, run well, rely on the defense, flip the ball to Alvin Kamara – repeat.

Tampa Bay was able to roll through Chicago last week without breathing hard – the offense could afford to not be all that sharp in a 38-3 win. This week, here comes the focus, here comes the downfield passing game again, and, potentially, here comes the return of Rob Gronkowski as an extra safety valve.

As good as the Saints have been, they haven’t faced a team that can throw since the opener against Green Bay. They destroyed the Packers in that weird game, but this is obviously different.

Tom Brady and company aren’t going to struggle to get to 200 yards through the air.

Jameis Winston will have to air it out a wee bit, the offense that’s not great on third downs will have to make up for the defense that’s not great on third, either, and …

Why New Orleans Will Win

Here comes the running game.

Tampa Bay might be No. 1 in the NFL against the run, but that’s partially because teams don’t commit to it because they’re trying to keep up. Philadelphia was able to have a little success, and Khalil Herbert ran well for the Bears right up until the offense decided to stop sticking with what worked.

Story continues

Alvin Kamara is coming off a fantastic game against Seattle, and the Saints aren’t going to be afraid to try making this game physical from the start. They’re fourth in the NFL in rushing attempts, and they’re going to feed 41 over and over again, and they’re going to hope to get the pass rush going.

What’s Going To Happen

The New Orleans pass rush isn’t what it was last season, but it’s going to try repeating the two regular season wins of last year when it hit Brady over and over again.

Of course, though, the Buccaneers pulled through when it mattered in the playoffs.

It’s one of those statement moments for both teams, and the New Orleans defense is going to make it by shutting down Leonard Fournette and the run and getting to Brady just enough to slow things down on two late fourth quarter drives.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans Prediction, Line

New Orleans 30, Tampa Bay 27

Line: Tampa Bay -4.5, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 5

5: Peanut M&Ms

1: Black Licorice Nibs

