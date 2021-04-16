Tampa Bay Lightning's Airbnb lets you sleep next to the Stanley Cup

The defending world champion Tampa Bay Lightning are turning a luxury suite at Amalie Arena into an Airbnb. Like, you can sleep there. Overnight.

Even cooler: The actual Stanley Cup will be there.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Mark your calendar: One lucky fan, the first to book a reservation on Monday at noon, will pay $5,000 and can take five friends for a stay on April 24.

Proceeds benefit the Lightning Foundation and the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

Extras include:

Champagne during your own private happy hour.

A five-course meal.

Your own personalized player stall in the Lightning's locker room.

Private skate time.

A tour of Amalie Arena.

Set off the Tesla coil, sound the goal siren and get up close to the pipe organ.

A movie on the humongous Lightning Vision screen.

Credit: Airbnb and Tampa Bay Lightning

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free