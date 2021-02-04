Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Detroit Red Wings - Game Highlights

Reuters

Tennis champion Martina Navratilova called on Wednesday for a special provision to be made for elite sport after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order designed to allow equal transgender participation in school sports. In an interview with BBC Radio 4, Navratilova proposed a "carve-out" - or separate provision - from the executive order signed on Jan. 20 to ensure a level playing field in elite women's sports. The Executive Order on Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation is intended to enable transgender women who have gone through male puberty to compete in women's sports.