Tampa Bay Lightning reveal 2024 preseason schedule; face Stanley Cup champs 3 times

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hockey League’s 2023-24 season officially ended Monday night with the Florida Panthers being crowned the Stanley Cup champions following a Game 7 matchup against the Edmonton Oilers.

While Monday night’s conclusion was bittersweet for the Tampa Bay Lightning as they fell to the Panthers in the first round of the playoffs, the Bolts will have three more chances to seek revenge in the preseason.

On Tuesday, Tampa Bay released their 2024 preseason schedule. The Bolts will play seven games, including three at AMALIE Arena.

Tampa Bay Lightning’s full preseason schedule:

*Home games are in bold*

Tuesday, Sept. 24: Lightning vs. Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 25: Lightning vs. Florida Panthers (Kia Center) at 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27: Lightning vs. Nashville Predators at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28: Lightning at Nashville Predators at 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 30: Lightning at Florida Panthers at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Lightning vs. Florida Panthers at 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4: Lightning at Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m.

The Lightning will open preseason on home ice with a matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes in Tampa before traveling to Orlando for a neutral-site contest against the Florida Panthers.

Toward the end of the Bolts’ preseason, the team will roll on with two consecutive contests against the Stanley Cup champions — a matchup away and at AMALIE. Tampa Bay will then head to North Carolina and cap off the preseason with a matchup against the Hurricanes.

