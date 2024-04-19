Advertisement

Tampa Bay Lightning release 1st-round playoff schedule

Katlyn Brieskorn
·1 min read
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Lightning will start their quest for the Stanley Cup on Sunday afternoon when they play the Florida Panthers in the first game of the first round of the playoffs.

The first two games of the best-of-seven series will be played in Sunrise at Amerant Bank Arena.

The Bolts’ first home playoff game will be on Thursday.

Here is a look at the team’s first-round playoff schedule:

Game

Location

Date/Time

Game 1

Amerant Bank Arena

Sunday, April 21 at 12:30 p.m.

Game 2

Amerant Bank Arena

Tuesday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Game 3

Amalie Arena

Thursday, April 25 at 7 p.m.

Game 4

Amalie Arena

Saturday, April 27 at 5 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary)

Amerant Bank Arena

Monday, April 29

Game 6 (if necessary)

Amalie Arena

Wednesday, May 1

Game 7 (if necessary)

Amerant Bank Arena

Saturday, May 4

The Tampa Bay Lightning said game times are subject to change.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.