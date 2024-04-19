Tampa Bay Lightning release 1st-round playoff schedule
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Lightning will start their quest for the Stanley Cup on Sunday afternoon when they play the Florida Panthers in the first game of the first round of the playoffs.
The first two games of the best-of-seven series will be played in Sunrise at Amerant Bank Arena.
The Bolts’ first home playoff game will be on Thursday.
Here is a look at the team’s first-round playoff schedule:
Game
Location
Date/Time
Game 1
Amerant Bank Arena
Sunday, April 21 at 12:30 p.m.
Game 2
Amerant Bank Arena
Tuesday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Game 3
Amalie Arena
Thursday, April 25 at 7 p.m.
Game 4
Amalie Arena
Saturday, April 27 at 5 p.m.
Game 5 (if necessary)
Amerant Bank Arena
Monday, April 29
Game 6 (if necessary)
Amalie Arena
Wednesday, May 1
Game 7 (if necessary)
Amerant Bank Arena
Saturday, May 4
The Tampa Bay Lightning said game times are subject to change.
