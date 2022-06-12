Tampa Bay Lightning reach third consecutive Stanley Cup Final with Game 6 win vs. New York Rangers

The Tampa Bay Lightning are heading to the Stanley Cup Final for the third consecutive season and the reward is starting on the road again against the Western Conference’s top regular-season team.

The two-time defending champions, who have lacked home-ice advantage in every round, will open at the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET, ABC) after beating the New York Rangers 2-1 in Game 6 at Amalie Arena behind two goals by captain Steven Stamkos.

"We don’t care how it gets done, it just needs to get done," he told reporters after the game. "I’m very proud of this group. We’re going to the Finals again and have a chance to do something special.”

Stamkos opened the scoring in Saturday's goaltending battle when his wrist shot eluded a partially screened Igor Shesterkin at 10:43 of the second period.

Stamkos was in the penalty box when New York's Frank Vatrano tied the game on a power play at 13:07 of the third period.

But Stamkos scored 21 seconds later when the rebound of his shot went in off his leg. Shesterkin complained but the goal survived a review.

Dave Mishkin calls Stamkos' game winning goal to clinch a third straight Stanley Cup Final appearance for the Lightning #GoBolts #NYRvsTBL #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/CO91eR4mbG — Bucs Rays Bolts (@BucsRaysBoltsYT) June 12, 2022

"It's not the individuals," Stamkos said. "It's great to score a couple goals in a huge game like this, but if I didn't score and we won, I'd be just as happy. ... We know that everyone in our room plays a huge part in our success."

Shesterkin, a finalist for the Vezina and Hart trophies, made 28 saves as he fell short in his bid to improve to 6-0 in elimination games this postseason.

"I thought Igor was outstanding," Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. "He gave us a chance to win every night and we got outchanced in a lot of the games, but he was outstanding. He was our best player all year long and did it again in this series."

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves and was aided by 17 blocked shots by defenders.

The fact that the Lightning were able to hold the Rangers to one goal in each of the last three games bodes well as they prepare to face the high-flying Avalanche.

“There’s no secret that they have some electric players,” Stamkos said. “To be honest, they’re probably a team that we thought we’d play the last couple years. … Now they’ve broken through and they have just an unbelievable mix of veteran presence, star power, grinders, the goalie. A huge challenge for us.”

The Lightning are trying to become the first team to win three consecutive Stanley Cups since the New York Islanders won four in a row from 1980-83.

Tampa Bay beat the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games, swept the No. 1 overall seed Florida Panthers and beat the Rangers in six after losing the first two games of the series, including 6-2 in Game 1 after a long layoff.

“As the series progressed, we got better and better, and I think maybe tonight might have been our best game overall,” forward Alex Killorn said.

Lightning's Victor Hedman temporarily leaves game

Victor Hedman was pulled out of the game in the second period when Alexis Lafrenière caught him in the head with a check. The defenseman, who is a Norris Trophy finalist for the fifth consecutive season, grabbed his head and broke his stick as he returned to the bench.

Victor Hedman gets clipped by Alexis Lafreniere in the face and then slams his stick against the boards. He’s heated. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/nxbgzcC3BU — Kyle Cannillo (@KyleCannillo) June 12, 2022

Hedman rubbed his jaw as he sat on the bench and had to go to the dressing room, presumably because of concussion protocol.

But he returned to action in the third period and played a regular shift.

Rangers' Kaapo Kakko a healthy scratch

Gallant had limited the use of the Kid Line during the team's loss in Game 5.

In Game 6, he sat out Kaapo Kakko and moved the other two members of the Kid Line to other lines. Lafrenière started alongside Mika Zibanejad and Vatrano and Filip Chytil was on a line with Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow, though the lines changed up later.

Kakko, the No. 2 overall pick in 2019, has five points in 19 playoff games. Forward Brayden Hunt made his third appearance of his postseason and first since the first round.

New York's Ryan Strome, who has been playing through an injury, left warmups briefly but dressed for the game. He didn't play in the third period.

Lightning center Brayden Point, who was injured in the first round, sat out again, though he is skating.

