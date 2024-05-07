Tampa Bay Bucs hosts Braden River playoff game. Here’s how to attend the game for free

Braden River’s girls flag football team is in the Florida High School Athletic Association state semifinals for the first time in program history.

The Pirates (18-1) must go through seven-time reigning state champion Tampa Robinson in Friday’s semifinal for a shot at their first state championship.

The state final four is held at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers AdventHealth Training Center, 1 Buccaneer Place, Tampa. It’s the first time the Bucs are hosting the state semifinals and championship games.

Braden River plays a Robinson squad that has not allowed a point in four playoff games. Robinson has outscored playoff opponents 161-0 this year and eliminated Braden River in the 2023 regional final.

The Pirates have outscored four playoff opponents 118-21 this year.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation is covering admission costs, making the event free for fans. Tickets can be reserved on the Bucs’ Ticketmaster site. Parking is available at Publix Lot 14 off Himes Avenue.

Braden River’s Class 1A semifinal with Robinson is slated for 5:30 p.m. on Friday. The winner plays the winner of Pembroke Pines Charter and Fort Walton Beach Choctawhatchee for the 1A state title at 4 p.m. on Saturday.