Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys Broadcast

Date: Thursday, September 9

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Network: NBC

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Tampa Bay (0-0) vs Dallas (0-0) Game Preview

Why Dallas Will Win

The offensive line is relatively healthy again after last year, and assuming Dak Prescott is able to shake off the rust – and the lack of full go practice time – the attack should be balanced and effective again after dying over the middle part of last year – and only getting back the groove when it was too late.

Dallas might not need the high octane offense to go full bore if the defense really has improved like it’s expected to.

With a defense that should be night-and-day stronger than last year’s disaster – especially when it comes to getting to the quarterback – this should be a different team with a whole new look from 2020.

– Week 1 NFL Expert Picks

Why Tampa Bay Will Win

The run defense is still going to be the run defense.

Not only do the Buccaneers get just about everyone back, but the defense should be every bit the terror the 2020 version was. It won’t have too many issues holding down the Dallas downfield passing game, the pass rush that beat up Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl will still be deadly, and now Vita Vea is back in the middle of the run defense after missing most of last year.

The Buccaneers were No. 1 in the NFL against the run last year, and now they’re even stronger. That puts even more pressure on …

– 2021 Preseason NFL Predictions For Every Game

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas

He got the touches around the goal line last year, but he didn’t do much with them over the second half of the season. As soon as Dak Prescott went down, there went Zeke’s fantasy season.

Story continues

Slimmer, quicker, and with a determined attitude to push past the fumbles and problems of last year, he’s going to be an elite fantasy running back every week – but maybe not against this Tampa Bay D. If he’s great against the Bucs, look out.

– NFL Predictions for Every Game, Schedules

What’s Going To Happen

Dallas will look and play differently than they did throughout last season, and Dak will be just fine. He’ll press too much, though, and he’ll be under constant harassment.

Tom Brady won’t be perfect, but the offense won’t need to be dominant with the defense taking care of the game with key stop after key stop early on. The defending champions won’t look perfect, but they’ll survive late in a fun season opener.

– NFL Week 1 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys Prediction, Line

Tampa Bay 27, Dallas 23

Tampa Bay -7.5, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Bringing your snacks on the flight

1: Buying snacks at the airport

– 2021 Preseason NFL Predictions For Every Game