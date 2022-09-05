Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Sunday, September 11

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 11

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

How To Watch: NBC

Record: Tampa Bay (0-0), Dallas (0-0)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys Game Preview

Why Tampa Bay Buccaneers Will Win

It might go against everything Tampa Bay is about with Tom Brady back under center for a team that led the NFL in passing yards, but …

Run, run, run.

The Dallas defensive interior is soft enough to try keeping the ground game between the hashmarks with a power back like Leonard Fournette to settle things down.

Of course everyone will be wanting a high-powered offensive show like the 31-29 Buccaneer win to open up last year, but hammer away early, let Brady hit the third down throws to keep everything moving, and frustrate Dallas by keeping the offensive weapons on the sidelines.

That might be the idea in theory, but 1) of course it’s going to be 12 winging it around the yard, and 2) …

Why Dallas Cowboys Will Win

Does Tampa Bay have anyone left on the offensive front?

The front five was decimated by injuries in the preseason, the parts that rotated in weren’t that great, and TB12 isn’t exactly the most mobile quarterback.

Tampa Bay was terrific at stopping the run last season and should be again, but – like the Bucs – Dallas needs to start out by giving it a try. The Cowboys have the depth and options at running back to get creative, the defensive front should be able to hold up, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Sorry about all of these suggestions about the ground games taking over.

Tom Brady will throw for 300, Dak Prescott will throw for 300, and it’ll be an up-and-down fight throughout the third quarter. The problems on the Tampa Bay offensive front really will matter, though.

It’s not like the Dallas D will be a brick wall, but it’ll hold up just enough late to get revenge for last year’s opener.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys Prediction, Line

Dallas 27, Tampa Bay 23

Line: Dallas -1.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

