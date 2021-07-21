Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit White House to celebrate Super Bowl win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited the White House on Tuesday to celebrate the team's Super LV victory. Quarterback Tom Brady exchanged several jokes with President Biden, including cracks about Americans who falsely believe Mr. Biden did not win the presidential election.

    Brady stood nearby as Biden hailed the team that beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the Feb. 7 Super Bowl, his first with Tampa Bay after winning six for the New England Patriots.Brady took to the lectern and joked about Trump's baseless claims of voter fraud, which have convinced many Republicans that Biden did not win the election, and his description of Biden as "Sleepy Joe," without mentioning Trump by name.The team gave Biden a Tampa Bay jersey emblazoned with the number 46, because Biden is the 46th president.Brady has had an up-and-down friendship with Trump, reportedly supporting him for election in 2016 but disagreeing with his 2017 criticism of NFL players for kneeling during the national anthem, among other issues.The Bucs' visit was the first time the reigning Super Bowl champs had been at the White House since 2017, as Biden pushes to unite America after a divisive election.

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Donovan Smith posed a reasonable question to quarterback Tom Brady upon the team's visit to the White House Tuesday to commemorate their Super Bowl LV victory.

