2020 Buccaneers draft picks: All of Tampa Bay’s selections, full NFL Draft results, team order

Despite having the fourteenth pick, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded up last minute for the No. 13 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to nab Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs. The Bucs are looking to add protection for their new prized QB, Tom Brady, and Wirfs’ background as a wrestler has helped inform his game to make him a dominant presence on the field.

They added another wideout to their already-stacked receiving corps by securing Tyler Johnson in Round 5. While Johnson won’t see much playing time this season, he will be able to learn a thing or two from one of the greatest QBs of all time. The Buccaneers also took two running backs, Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Raymond Calais, in order to strengthen their rather thin backfield.

Tampa Bay turned its attention to defense both in the second round, and then in later rounds. While safety Antoine Winfield Sr.’s upside may be limited by a smaller frame, his high-end instincts, elite ball skills and competitiveness give him a high ceiling if he’s able to stay healthy. Khalil Davis has a motor and athleticism that gives him an advantage on the defensive line as a potentially explosive option for the Bucs. Rounding out the defensive haul was Chappelle Russell, a linebacker who has already suffered two ACL injuries but whose determination and resilience make him a player to root for.

Click here for full results from the entire 2020 NFL Draft.

Round 1, pick 13: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

Round 2, pick 45: Antoine Winfield Sr., S, Minnesota

Round 3, pick 76: Ke’Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt

Round 5, pick 161: Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota

Round 6, pick 194: Khalil Davis, DL, Auburn

Round 7, pick 241: Chapelle Russell, LB, Temple

Round 7, pick 245: Raymond Calais, RB, Louisiana

Check out draft results from other teams in the NFC South:

